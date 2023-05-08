YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry “.38” Muldrow, 64 Columbus, departed this life on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his residence.

Larry was born May 3, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Henry and Sadie Neely Muldrow.

He was a graduate of East High School in 1976. He played basketball while in school.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, was the life of the party, he was always making people laugh with his witty humor, loved dancing, talking “smack” about his Steelers and absolutely adored his family and friends. If you were blessed to know him, you knew he always had your “front and back” and was quick to tell you how much he loved you. They don’t make them like him anymore, he was “solid as a rock!” He loved to sit and reminisce about his memories of his beloved neighborhood growing up on Forest Street.

He was a resident of Columbus for the past four years and we lost a “True OG”.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Rocco Robinson of Youngstown; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, William Muldrow of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Muldrow of Cincinnati, Ohio and Maryann Muldrow and a niece reared as a sister, Stacey Muldrow-Barlow, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends whom all adored him and loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed!

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Emma Jean, Mary “Sis” Alice and Rose Marie “Little Mama”; four brothers, Danny Boy, Clarence, Arzell “Ozzie” Henry, Sr. and Ray Muldrow; his wife, Dee Muldrow and two nephews, Tijuan “Buffy” and Kenneth “Tuffy” Muldrow.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church prior to the service.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

