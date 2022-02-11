YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laquaya Sutton, 32, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, January 27, 2022, unexpectedly at her residence.



Laquaya was born June 13, 1989, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Kysonia Tarver Sutton.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She loved to braid hair, clean her house and spend time with family and friends. She was a very smart individual and she was in love with the R & B icon; Bobby Brown.



She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Amya Sutton, Jesse, Jr., Jamal Ezell, William E. Sutton, II, and Roselle Woodson, her father, her siblings; Marlon Tarver, Airiel Tarver, Aaron Jones, Sherese Jones, Carrie Ann Clinkscale, Shakia Clinkscale, Latoya Henderson, Samara Sutton and Sherrele Jones and an uncle; Victor Tarver and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, her grandmother; Dorothy Nell-Moore, brothers; William Jackson and Mel Shaquan Pierce, an uncle; John Tarver and an aunt; Kysandra Tarver.



Funeral service will be Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



