WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – L.C. Williams, 81, of Warren, Ohio, transitioned this earthly life and was greeted by the angels to receive his heavenly reward on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Joesph Warren Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



Mr. Williams was born January 9, 1940 in Luverne, Alabama, a son to John L. and Pearle R. May Williams.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who loved his family. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and traveling to visit his family and friends. In his younger years he was a successful business owner and enjoyed tending to his garden and talking on his CB Radio.



He leaves to mourn but forever cherish memories his children, Reginald (Jennifer) Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, Joe (Yuronda) Williams of Youngstown, Shana Williams of Boardman, Pastor Tim (Tasha) Williams of North Carolina, Dawn Williams of Warren and Antonio Butler also of Warren. He also leaves to mourn his last living brother, Joe Pete Williams of Warren, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Williams; his son, Pastor Adrian E. Williams;

his sister, Ruth Brown and a brother, David Lee Williams.



A Homegoing Celebration Service of a wonderful life will be 11:00 a.m Friday, January 7, 2022 at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509; the family will receive guest from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment to follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.



