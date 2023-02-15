YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyron A. Lee, 25 of Boston, Massachusetts, departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Washington D.C.

Mr. Lee was born August 6, 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyron graduated from East High School.

He enjoyed making beats, listening to and making music and most of all singing to his children.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Jermaine and Tonya Gibson; his children, Jazmine, Aleigha and Namiko; his grandmothers, Dia Lee and Francinia Sanders and his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, his great-grandmother and grandfather.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 3:00 p.m.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

