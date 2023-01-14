YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr.

She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and Science. She was continuing her education by pursing her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Management. She was a leader and inspiration to many. She was active in Youth and Government, Leadership Leaders Club, YREC Mentoring and My Brother’s Keeper Leadership Academy.

She was employed by Southwoods Surgical Hospital as a front desk specialist and previously held a job at Applebee’s in Boardman.

Beautiful, kind, respectful, pure, innocent, brave, loving, loyal, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend are words that are used to describe Kylie, which is evident when she walked in a room. Her smile and personality was contagious. She loved being with her family and friends especially when food was involved.

She enjoyed the movies, dancing, singing (she had an amazing voice) and you could always catch her on TikTok with her silly, fun-loving self. She was passionate about photography and making a difference for the youth in her city. She found the good in all situations and found joy in making other people happy.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Kimberly Hughey; father Leartis Day, Jr.; sisters, Takayla Ahart, Dija Day, Leajah Day and Shaundrea Chapman; brothers, Silas Burks and Michael Chapman; grandparents, Deborah Vasques, Sylvia Day and Mark Hughey; Godparents, Michelle Richardson and Willie Green; aunts and uncles, Van and Angela Staples, Mark and Stacy Staples, Michelle and Delano Richardson, Shawna Underwood, Florence and James Rodgers and Mikiesha Day; grea-aunts, Rene’ Bryant and Denise Johnson, as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Eula May Brown; grandfather, Leartis Day, Sr.; brother, Leartis Day III; great-uncle, Eric Brown and cousin, Keith Brown.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Jerusalem Church of Youngstown formerly (Jerusalem Baptist Church) and services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

