Krystal Danielle Wellington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Krystal Danielle Wellington passed away Thursday, September 2.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 19, 1978. She was the daughter of Maria Vargas and Daniel Wellington.

Krystal loved Tupac Shukar, spending time with her children, her nieces and nephews, everyone else’s children and her friends. She had a heart for helping others.

Krystal was employed by Shepherd of the Valley Boardman.

She was a graduate of East High School, class of 1997 and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from National American University.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Maria Vargas of Struthers, Ohio and Daniel Wellington of Youngstown, Ohio; her kids, James of Austintown and Javon and Jalyn Little, of Struthers, Ohio; her siblings, Nicole Ware of Youngstown, Ohio, Alicia (Anthony) Wellington of Boardman, Ohio, Lachandra Gums of Woodbury, Minnesota and Rocco Wellington, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Kierra (Andrew) Winford of Youngstown, Ohio, Deymonne Kristopher Winford II of Austintown, Ohio, Amari and Aniylah Blackmon, of Youngstown, Ohio, Regina Little of Youngstown, Ohio and Shaquanna Watkins of Columbus, Ohio; the father of her children, Albert Little, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, along with a host of other family members and friends.



Preceding her in death were grandparents, Lillian and Alfredo Vargas, Alice and John Wellington, all of Youngstown, Ohio and a best friend, Jeffrey Bell of Youngstown, Ohio.



Services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 505 Parkcliffe Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. and the celebration of life will begin at 2:00 p.m.



Arrangements are entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.