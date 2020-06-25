Kiondre D. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kiondre D. Davis 27, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born August 12, 1992 in Youngstown a son of Eric Coleman and Antoinnette Davis.

He was a 2010 graduate from LifeSkills in Akron, Ohio.

He was joyful, full of laughter and enjoy spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard-working father of two daughters and one unborn son.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, his two daughters, Sa’rinity and Sariah Unique Davis; his siblings, Chareese Rowe, Shania Davis and Kevin Davis- Stokes and a host of other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, his grandmother, Jeanette Davis; his great grandmother Geneva Davis and his great grandfather Lumard Davis Sr.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld sitting will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

