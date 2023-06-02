PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Yvette Radney-Yandel, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. on April 23, 1966, to the union of the late Joseph Radney and Janice (Kellum) Radney.

Kim was a 1984 graduate of Penn Hills High School and attended Point Park University, The University of Pittsburgh (H2P) and graduated from Morgan State University (an HBCU) with a bachelor’s of science degree in Medical Technology.

She was a long-time employee of Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, where she worked as a medical technologist.

Kim loved being around family and friends – and was especially endeared toward the annual Radney Family Reunion, where she was the national treasure. She and her husband of 26 years, Clayton Yandel, were avid attendees of the Radney Reunion which is held every August. She and Clayton typically administered T-shirt distribution and photographing the annual Family Portrait.

Combined with her love for professional tennis, she and her husband were regular visitors to New York City to participate in U.S. Open activities. As an avid tennis player, she and Clayton were also newly involved in Pickle Ball. Kim also had a love for photography, arts ‘n crafts, making up games, quilting and basket-making.

Kim also enjoyed reading about various topics, especially about her Lord-God and savior. She especially enjoyed traveling the U.S. and abroad – and if Clay was driving, that made it all the better, Clay said with a smile.

Her talent as a researcher, was way beyond average. She was very organized and had an uncanny knack for putting Christmas toys together, like no other. Kim also enjoyed watching TV cooking shows and would learn new recipes for her husband and mother to enjoy.

She was president of Pastor’s Aid ministry at Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore and a member of New Life Restoration Ministries, Baltimore, of which she was a devoted member – and enjoyed fellowshipping with her church members after services. She was also a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and found it important to be home in time from church, to watch her favorite Black and Gold football team.

Kim is survived by her husband, Clayton Yandel, they were married August 22, 1998. She is also survived by her mother, Janice Kellum Radney of Baltimore, a brother Byron Radney (Alanda) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two step-sisters, Joann Radney, Youngstown, Ohio and Marilyn Harmon, of Ashtabula, Ohio and a step-brother Keith Harris, Columbus, Ohio and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and God Children.

She is preceded in death by her father Joseph “Joe” Radney a brother, Keith Radney and a step-brother, Eddie L. Radney.

Her husband stated that “we will all miss Kim’s modest, kind-hearted and easy-going spirit. She was always entertaining with a warm heart and soul. I will truly miss my soul-mate,” he said

A homegoing celebration was held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Parklane Baptist Church, 3606 Mohawk Ave., Baltimore, MD 21207.

A second homegoing celebration will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44502 where a viewing be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday and again from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Local arrangements are by F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.