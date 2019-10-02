Khalilah Odessa Ali, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Khalilah Odessa Ali, 75, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.

Odessa was a graduate of Girard High School, Youngstown State University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

An accomplished registered nurse, Odessa earned multiple accolades including a master’s degree and postgraduate certifications for her four decades of service in the field. She began her nursing career early at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. She later retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odessa is preceded into the afterlife by her parents, Dora and Joseph Johnson, Sr.; brother, Walter Clyde Woods; sister, Addie Johnson; brother, Randolph Johnson; nephew, Marvin Johnson and grandson, Stanley Tyri Carson.

Odessa will forever be celebrated by her children, Letea (Stanley) Carson of Woodstock, Georgia; Yusef Collier of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Khalilah Ali of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren Malik Ali, Kelile Ali, Chelsea Carson, Milan (Aaron) Carson-Devereux, Randi Gould and Gabby Gould; her brothers, Joseph Johnson, Linzy Johnson, Larry Johnson, as well as, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

