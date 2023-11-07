YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keylynn L. Taylor, Sr., 33, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, November 2, 2023 unexpectedly at his residence.

Keylynn was born December 20, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of the late Anthony Foster and Beverly Taylor.

He graduated from Life Skills, worked at Monteen Cleaners doing janitorial services. He loved watching sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed carpentry as well as spending time with his family and friends

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, his fiance, Teria Stewart; his adoring children, Keira Taylor and Kylynn L. Taylor Jr.;l his siblings, Lamont Taylor, Jeremiah Irving, Ladonna Taylor, Kenya Gayles, Andrea Foster and DeJuana James, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandmothers, Betty Taylor and Mildred Martin.

Funeral service will be Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

We want to thank you for choosing us to care for you during your bereavement hour. Please continue to keep the Taylor Family in your daily prayers.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.