YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Miss Kenya Latrice Jones, 42, of Youngstown was called home on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Kenya was born on March 30,1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Richelle and Erneal Jones.

Kenya grew up on the Northside of Youngstown and attended The Rayen High School.

Kenya enjoyed working and was known to work multiple jobs at once. She held various jobs up until her final employment at Schewbel’s Bakery.

Kenya loved music, shopping and hanging out with friends and family. She liked to sing and dance and was always the life of the party. There was never a dull Moment with her. She usually always had a smile on her face and made sure you laughed and smiled in her presence. She was a natural born leader who loved hard and fought even harder for those she loved. To know her was to love her and she will be greatly missed

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Danaryll Green, Jr.; her aunts, Sheila Crump of Youngstown, Elizabeth “Daisy” Calomese of Baldwyn, Miss Natalie Crump of Tupelo, Mississippi, Jewell Chatman, Sandy, Patty and Connie Jones all of Youngstown and a special niece, YaShicka Crump.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her brothers, Ernel “Dewayne” Crump and Antwan Jones; her sister, Renee Crump and grandparents, Erice Mae and Milton Crump.

Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon with a services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.