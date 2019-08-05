Kenny Q. Kimbrough, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Kenny Q. Kimbrough, 38, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Kimbrough was born June 14, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Franklin D. and Shirley Kimbrough Weaver, Jr.

He was self-employed, loved fishing, driving, listening to music, loved dogs, playing video games and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He had a big loving heart and would help anyone that needed him and was of the Baptist faith.

He leaves his parents; siblings, Ladawnda Weaver Smith, April, Daniel, Dontrelle Weaver and Isaac Waller; his grandmother, Elvira Weaver and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Franklin D. Weaver III and Ryan L. Weaver and grandparents, James E. Kimbrough, Idonia Paggett Kimbrough and Franklin D. Weaver, Sr.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 7 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to the service.