YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The gates opened and God said, “Welcome Home “ with great sadness, we announce Kenneth Wallace Manigault, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the age of 85.

Kenneth was born on July 12, 1937 to the late Wallace and Arlene Dunn Manigault of Youngstown, Ohio.

Kenneth graduated from The Rayen High School and while there, he was a football star.

After high school he worked at the steel mill where he retired. He also coached for the northside knights.

He was a member of the Brothers of the Hammers and Afro Dogs MC’s. His family owned a black own garbage company. He was a school bus driver, he moved to Las Vegas for 10 years where he was a security guard and an Ordained pastor.

He loved The Steelers football team, loved his motorcycle, playing cards, watching movies and talking about family history.



He leave to cherish his memories his wife; Ernestine Manigault, daughters, Yvonne Drummer; Pam Jusino, Kimberly Manigault, Tish Manigault; his sons, Andre Manigault and David Manigault; his siblings,Jerome, Joyce, Ronald, Janet; 12 grandchildren, Missy Manigault, Farrakaola Manigault, David Jr Manigault, Dav’U Manigault, Nicki Jusino, Kevin Jusino, Alicia Jusino, Carlos Jusino, Angela Britt, Mark Britt, Pamela Britt and Brandon Drummer His godchildren, Carolyn Jennings and Kenny Vaughan and many great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews whom he loved.



He was preceded in eternal rest by his siblings, Fuzzy Manigault, Reggie Manigault and Darlene Manigault.

Funeral service will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church 1507 Hillman St. Youngstown, Ohio., at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.



F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.