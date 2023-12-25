YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Favors 69, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at his residence.

Kenneth was born April 23, 1954, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Lillie Belle Kellie Favors.

He was a United States Army veteran and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Willie Joe, Jimmy Lee, and Edward (Montez); favors all of Youngstown, a nephew, Robin D. who was like his brother; his companion, Loyce Henry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Randall Otis, Jerry, and Dennis Favors, Mary Louise Griffin, Vanessa Jean Favors, and Larry “Butch” Smith; and his nephew, Keith Lawrence Sr. who was like his brother.

There will be a viewing only on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 12 – 2 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

We are honored and grateful to serve the Favors Family during their time of bereavement. Please continue to keep them in your daily prayers.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

