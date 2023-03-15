YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Heriot, 61 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this time on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Me. Heriot was born June 25, 1961 the son of Willie, Sr. and Lillie Jean Heriot.

He was a graduate of the East High School where he played football.

He was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church we sang in the choir.

He worked as an auto mechanic and landscaper.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, singing, dancing and always was the life of the party. He was an avid football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys.

He leaves the cherish his memory, his siblings, Willie (Eloise) Heriot, Jr., Jerome (Barbara) Heriot, Gregory, Ronald, Pamela, Elizabeth and Artara Heriot and the host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Lizzie Mae and Brice Spann; his nephew, Gregory Heriot, Jr. and a great-niece, Juanetta M. Franklin.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m Friday, March 17, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

