Kenneth D. Berch, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kenneth D. Berch, Sr., 69, of Youngstown, departed this Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Dandridge’s Burgundi Nursing Home.

Mr. Berch was born, February 24, 1951, in Youngstown, a son of William and May Parker Berch.

He was an East High School graduate and was formally employed with Youngstown Sheet and Tube and BJ Allen.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved his motorcycle club and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His children thank him for life.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, David Bridgeforth, Latoya Kelly, Donna Jean, Kenneth Berch, Jr. and Dennis Trevena; his siblings, Pamela Berch, Marsha Berch, Christine Perry, Edie Benton, William Berch, Jr., Glen Berch, Sr., Anthony Berch, Bobby Berch, Albert Berch and Brian Berch; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a Goddaughter, Cathy Riley; his long-time brother/friend, Melvin Riley; his one true partner, Butch Boykin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Glen Collier.

There will be a viewing from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

