Kenneth Alvin Venable, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Alvin Venable, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Kenneth was born April 8, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence Wilbur Venable and Pearl Mary Harris (Venable).

He attended North High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1976.

He was a member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio where he enjoyed playing the bongo drums.

He loved spending time with his family and making jokes, listening to music and playing the drums. He also had a passion for building and fixing things, dancing and going fishing but what he enjoyed the most was sitting on the couch and playing his scratch off tickets.

Mr. Venable leaves to cherish his beloved memory his lovely wife of 25 years, Tiffany R. Venable; three daughters, Meranda Venable of Dallas, Georgia, Kenyetta (Kenneth) Stewart of Powder Springs, Georgia and Jasmine Venable of Youngstown and Justin Fitzgerald of Youngstown, he considered his son; a sister, Patricia Suttles of Youngstown; a brother, Joseph (Dianne) Harris, Jr, of Katy, Texas; six grandchildren, Shaqwanna and Marchawn Venable of Georgia, Kaden and Kayla Stewart of Georgia and Jayce and Jaylee Fitzgerald of Youngstown and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends that he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Wilbur Venable and Pearl Mary Harris (Venable) and his oldest brother, Carl P. Venable, Sr.

The family of Mr. Kenneth Venable would like to thank everyone for all of their love, support and prayers during this time, whether with a smile, phone call, hug, or visit, you definitely have made a difference.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Ave, Campbell, OH 44505. Funeral services will follow immediately at 10:00 a.m, Pastor Melvin D. Brown will be officiating.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

The family has entrusted F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home in Youngstown with the arrangements for their loved one.

