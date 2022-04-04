YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kendra Raquel Renee Scott, 34, Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center Boardman Campus.



Kendra R. R. “Kendo” was born on November 30, 1987 a daughter of Kenneth Overton and Aretha Thompson. She was the second oldest of eight siblings and “the leader of the pack”.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School class of 2005.

She was awarded with a certificate for ” Caring Citizenship” at Horizon Assisted Living.

She was a crew member at Chipotle always giving service with a smile.

She was a skilled hair stylist, but her natural skill was being a caring and devoted mother to her two sons. She was a comedian at heart and always could make you laugh. One of her favorite lines was “YOU OUTTA LINE!” She always had a smile on her face when she walked into a room no matter how she was feeling. Her stature was small but her personality was large. She was very family oriented and would lend a hand whenever she could. She also could make you laugh with your own faults, LOL!



She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Antonio “Noosh” Barnes, Brandon “BJ” Little, Jr., her parents; Aretha (Willie) Thompson and Kenneth (Sandra) Overton, siblings, Veronica Scott; Jeffery Scott,; Christopher Pless; Clarence Spann; Taurice Scott; Tyrus Scott; Thomas Spann, a step-brother, Brandon Gatling, grandparents; Diane (William) Artis, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Mattie (Sam) Overton.



Private services were already held for the family.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.