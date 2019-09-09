Kelvin L. Woods, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc, for Mr. Kelvin L. Woods, 60, of Campbell, who departed this life on Thursday, September, 5, 2019 in St Elizabeth Health Center.



Mr. Woods was born October 15, 2019 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of Melvin Q. and Mary L. Taylor Woods.

He worked in restoration (fire, water).

Kelvin was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church and an army veteran.

He leaves his wife, the former Cori Murphy; his son, Royce Craft; stepchildren, Jonathan and Alex Tolliver; siblings, Katherine Johnson and Benjamin Franklin Woods; stepbrother, Keith Abrams; his companion, Jenine Gibbs and a host of other relatives and friends.



Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 13, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to the service.