YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Maurice Lawrence, Sr., 56 Youngstown, was called to eternal peace on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Cleveland Clinic.

Keith was born November 25, 1966 in Youngstown a son of Glaudis “Brodie” Lawrence, Jr. and Mary Louise Griffin.

He attended South High School and he was a proud graduate of the class of 1986.

Keith has worked for Calex, Youngstown Street Department and Comprehensive Logistics prior to their closure in 2019.

Keith was a die-hard Washington Commander football fan, he enjoyed watching sports while spending time and hosting elaborate parties for family and close friends. Keith was well known for his sportsmanship while playing both football and basketball while in high school. Post high school Keith played semi-pro football and obtained several trophies for the team during their championships. Keith was a coach for the Austintown Little Falcons and he loved cooking, shopping and traveling with family and friends as his favorite pastime.

Keith leaves to cherish in memories his children, Britanee Pete, Keane Boyd and Keith “KJ” Lawrence, Jr., his fiancée, Jeannine Baker; his brothers, Robin Lawrence, Glaudis “Rookie” Laurence IV, Daron Murphy and Terrance Murphy; a sister, LaRita Lawrence; his uncle/brother, Edward “Pete” (Montez) Favors; his grandchildren, Tiawan Clinkscale, Jr., Ja’Shawn Dukes, Selena Mendez, Kalicia, Kalena, Kensley, Kasrielle and Karsyn Boyd, Keith Maurice Lawrence III and Kaliana Neveah Lawrence and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmothers, Lillie Bell Favors and Irene Campbell; grandfathers, Joseph Glenn Favors, Glaudis Lawrence, Sr. and Lawrence C. Campbell; his great-grandparents, Lucille Favors and Edward Kellie; a brother, Antwan M. Lawrence; his uncles, Charles James Lawrence, Sr., Larry “Butch” Favors, Randall Otis Favors and Jerry Favors and his aunt, Vanessa Favors.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at The Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.on Friday, April 28 at the church and from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.