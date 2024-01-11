YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Lamont Southerland, Sr., 64 known as “KC”, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2023.

He was born on January 31, 1959, he was the last son of Willis Southerland, Sr., and Lois J. Southerland.

Keith was a graduate of The Rayen School class of 1977 and later attended Youngstown State University.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1980 until 1986.

After his Honorable Discharge, Keith began a family and a career in Austin, Texas. He earned a Class C CDL, driving for the Austin Public Transportation System. From driving buses, he found that his passion was driving limousines. He later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where he continued driving limousines. He also pursued certification in reflexology massage therapy. His certification enabled him to form his brand: A3P, a massage therapy program.

He was very proud of his dressing style and coordination.

Keith will be sadly missed by his children, Brandon Fleshman, Keith, Jr., Phillip and Kari “KJ” Southerland; grandsons, Bryan and Brandon Fleshman and siblings, Willis Southerland, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Aretta (Michael) Devine of Kansas City, Missouri and Arnita (Lynn) Hampton of Struthers, Ohio. He also leaves to cherish two matriarch aunts, Joanne McDowell and Connie Southerland; two special nephews, Jeffrey and Jerrett Southerland; Godbrother, Daryl Harvey; special cousins, Nanci (Keith Myers, Debbie, Diane and Donna Crawford; special sister-in-law, Juliet Southerland-McLendon; best friends, Tim Jackson and Jeffrey Hampton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeffrey Southerland, Sr.; a special aunt and uncle, Doris and William Crawford and nephew, Adam Devine.

The memory of Keith Lamont Southerland, Sr. will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday January 12, 2024 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the service.

A special thanks to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic West End Chapel in Atlanta, Georgia for their assistance with out of town arrangements.

