Keith Curtis Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Keith Curtis Mitchell, 49, Youngstown, was born August 2, 1972, to the parents of Wendolyn Washington and Milton Williams.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, God gave Keith heavenly rest and his spirit left an Angel in the lives of all that loved him. Forever protecting us and reminding us to laugh, dance, sing, and drop a few bars as he would back in the day.

Keith worked in retail, managing lawn and garden in local stores throughout the years. He founded his own landscaping business “Father and Sons Landscaping”.

Keith leaves to cherish his memory, his better half, Melody McCovery; eight children, Keyana, Keith, Janiqua, Kharone and Mitchell, all of Dallas, Texas as well as Kenyah, Kethan, Keshaun, and Kalayan Mitchell of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Jeremy and Kayrhen; four brothers, Tracy (Camille), Craig (Lawanda), James (Reanna) and Joshua Williams; three sisters, Kim (Jo) Taylor, Tamika Washington and Chirell Williams. He leaves his nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Wendolyn Washington; grandparents; a nephew and a niece.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

The funeral will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines of wearing your masks over your mouth and nose when entering the building

We were given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement