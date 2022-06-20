YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keimone Lamar Black, 29, of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Keimone also known as DJ WiFly was born September 16, 1992 to his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell. At three months, Keimone was taken in by his Aunt Nina Jackson and raised by her until the time of his transition.

He was a 2011 graduate of East High School.

He was a well known DJ in the city. In his younger years he played football for the Sons of Thunder, the football team of his home church Mt. Calvary Pentacostal Church. He was baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost. Playing basketball was one of the many things Keimone enjoyed. He could often be found shooting hoops on the court with his friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Nina and Ronnie Jackson; his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell; his four children, Keiarra Black, Kaiden Black, Keimone Black, Jr. and A’Layah Black, all of Youngstown; his siblings 16 of Youngstown, one of New Jersey, one of North Carolina and one of Alabama and two grandmothers, Ollie McCall and Mary Rivera, of Youngstown. He also leaves behind a girlfriend, A’Laysha Carter and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Pentacostal Church and services will follow promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.