Katina M. Ware, Youngstown, Ohio

March 5, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Thursday March 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at the 5th Ave Community Church, for Ms. Katina M. Ware, 21, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday March 5, 2021.

Ms. Ware was born March 15, 1999 in Youngstown, a daughter of Reginald and Dina Wilson Ware.

She leaves her parents, siblings: Reginald Jr., Reginald Jermaine Isaiah, Ryan, and Romeo Ware, and Dinique Wilson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather; Henry Black, Grandparents: David and Mildred Wilson, great-grandmothers: Mildred Patterson and Juanita Hulsinger. Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.

