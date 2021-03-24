Katie Bell Louis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Katie Bell Louis transitioned to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence.



Mrs. Louis was born February 1, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Josephine Roberts Bell.

She was a high school graduate and worked as a repair person for Ohio Bell.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband; Gus Louis and her two best friends, Marley and Frances.

Please continue to keep the Louis family in your prayers.



Due to the current pandemic there will be no services.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

