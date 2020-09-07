Kathryn A. McDonald, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Kathryn A. McDonald-Williams, 74, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing after a two-year battle with cancer.

Kathryn was born on December 1, 1945, in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of James L. and Garnetta L. Burley Williams.

She graduated from South High School in 1964.

She met the love of her life, Milton X, in 1977 and they married on August 8, 1986, recently celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary.



Kathryn worked at Towel Supply Company and Brentwood Originals. She later obtained a culinary certificate and became a licensed child care associate (CDA).

She enjoyed line dancing, grooving to Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner music, cooking, sewing, watching Impractical Jokers on TV, acting and spending time with her family.

She was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and would share the word of God with all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Milton; her mother, Garnetta; three children, Katrina Fleming (James Lawson) and Joshua Williams both of Youngstown and Tracy (Tom) Williams-White of Columbus; grandchildren, Michelle, Marvin, Marshall and Braylen Fleming, Tierra (Michael) Dunwoody, Rukiya (Ben) Fleming, Kennedy White and Jamal Lawson; four great-grand-children, Alex, Terrell, Ameina and Eden and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; a sister, Faith Ann Robinson and brother, Carlos Williams.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

