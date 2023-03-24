YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla M. Goncalves, 63 of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.

Karla was born on July 12, 1959 in Youngstown a daughter of Raymond and Mattie Jones Wagner.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was employed by the Youngstown Developmental Center in Mineral Ridge.

Karla’s hobbies were traveling, visiting with family and friends, going to the movies, going out for dinner, getting her hair and nails done, fashion and home decor.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Manuel R. Goncalves; grandchildren, Jerimiah and Annalise Goncalves, of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings,; Cheryl A. Mobley and Annette L. Wagner, both of Atlanta, Georgia, Duane A. Powell of Youngstown, Ohio, Lamont D. Wagner of Charlotte, North Carolina and Alise M. Mendez of San Antonio, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ramond Wagner, Jr.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

