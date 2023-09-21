YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Karen “Kitty” Turner, 67 of Columbus, went to her throne on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at her residence.

Karen was born September 16, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Helen Ziegler Turner, Jr.

She was a 1973 graduate of South High School and she also attended Kent State University graduating with a degree in Social Sciences in 1978. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority where she received many honors. She cherished her sorority throughout her lifetime and loved to make plans for their functions and parties.

She went on to work in the social services field such as child support, Job and Family Services, etc. She took great pride in helping others.

She loved sports, basketball especially, played the flute and loved to draw and paint. She had an excellent jumpshot and she taught her nephews how to play the game but most of all she cherished and loved her grandchildren the best.

Karen leaves behind her daughter, Zuri Jackson of Killeen, Texas; three grandchildren, Zamayah, Zakai and Zaylen; one brother, Renault (Pearl) Turner; a sister, Cassandra Johnson; nine nephews, three nieces, four great-nieces, three great-nephews, her two favorite sister-in-laws, Jacquelyn and Pearl Turner and a host of other friends and loved ones.

She was greeted at the gates by her parents and a brother.

Funeral service will be Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

F.D. Mason Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Please keep the Turner Family in your prayers.

