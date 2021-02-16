Julius L. Joiner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Julius L. Joiner, 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



Mr. Joiner was born on May 27, 1945 in Montgomery, Alabama, son of Johnnie Mae Joiner (Perry).

He was an Air Force veteran and a 1963 graduate of North High School.

He worked at General Motors and was employed by the Youngstown City Street Department.

He was a man of voluminous words and elaborate stories he loved to share with family and friends. Julius was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed listening to music. He was once a recording artist with the group “Odds Against Tomorrow” and recorded the record “The Point of No Return.”

He leaves to forever hold dear his memories, his sisters, Betty (John) Oliver, Barbara J. Perry, Estelle (James) Boone and Rachel (Daniel) Mitchell; brothers, James Perry and Thomas Perry and cousin, Willie James of Cleveland, Ohio who was a brother to him. He also leaves his children, Jayda Montgomery-McKinney of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Michelle, Pam, Julius “Head” Joiner, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, LaTosha Brown of Youngstown, Ohio and Charmaine McCullough of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grands, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Thomas Perry; grandmother, Amanda Spencer; brother, Harold “Bubba” Joiner; sisters, Arnetta Perry and Gladys Perry; children, Tanya Montgomery, Tony Joiner and Danika Joiner and grandchildren, Jaiwonn B. Montgomery and Marcis Joiner.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, after the service.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.