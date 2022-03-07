YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius “Doc” Riley II went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Julius a. k. a. Peanut was born April 15, 1948 in Youngstown, a son to the late Julius and Zera Hunter Riley, Sr.

Julius was a graduate from Fitch High School.

He was employed by General motors for over 20 years then retired.

In his spare time he enjoyed watching football and his team was the Cleveland Browns. He loved playing his saxophone along with jazz music.

He was married to the late Clarice Pope Riley who passed away in 2010.

He leaves to cherish his memory Ms. Zera Ann Wilkins of Columbus; two children, Ms. LaVonne S. Riley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Julius Riley III of Youngstown and two sisters, Ms. Yolinda D. Weaver and Ms.Bernadette K. Hunter. He was a loving father and grandfather to his two children LaVonne and Julius III.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Priscilla Brown.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

