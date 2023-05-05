YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Mae Patmon, 93, Youngstown departed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

Julia was born October 10, 1929 in Phenix City, Alabama, a daughter of Curtis and Willie Mae Green Wells. Julia was an only child.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church.

She attended the Youngstown Public School system, graduating from South High School then attended Youngstown College. While attending South High she took private voice lessons, sang with a few teenage bands, sang at local weddings and also tried out for Ted Mack Amateur Hour.

While a young girl, she was in the first black Girl Scout Troop where the meetings were held at the old Third Baptist Church. She was also a member of the black YWCA and was a member of the teenage board. As an adult, she was a member of the Courtesy Committee of the church, NAACP, American Business Women Association (ABWA).

Julia also went through a work training program at the Mahoning County Job & Family Services. She was assigned first at the Social Security office, left there and went to Woodside Receiving Hospital, where she was hired as the first black switchboard operator and receptionist then the first to work in the business office. After getting laid off, she went to work at BVR and after ten years of service, she was laid off from another budget cut. She then went on to work at Goodwill Industries as an aide in their workshops. She worked there for 11 years, left there and went to work at C.C.A. as a staff supervisor for 13 years, where she retired in 2007.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marguerite Teague Gary; her granddaughter, Yasmine Teague; grandson, Desmond Teague; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; adopted children who watched over her and took care of her, Pablo and Cynthia Garcia and Enrique Suarez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Wallace, Jr., Curtis, Bennie and Judith Patmon; her only cousin, James McCoy and a favorite nephew, Ricky Stanford.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Please remember to wear a mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for entrusting your care to us.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.