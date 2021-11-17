Judy Lorraine Reeder-Meeks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Judy L. Reeder-Meeks 61, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at her residence.



Mrs. Reeder-Meeks was born September 28, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Howard and Katherine Bell Reeder, Sr.



She was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen High School and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Youngstown State University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Bradley Bible College and a Master’s Degree in Human Services with a specialization in Social and Community Services.

She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was an associate minister, in the chior, woman’s ministry and EOBA. She was currently enlisted in Bradley Bible College for her PhD. in Theology.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, traveling and shopping.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, William Meeks; her children, Candace L. McLendon of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Brandy L. McLendon of Youngstown and Donny L. McLendon of Campbell; her siblings, Jacqueline Mitchell and Cheryl Davis, both of Youngstown and Tonya Barnette of Marietta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Arionne and Aniya Chatman, Jai’Dyn Bankston, Amari and D’Airrya Brown and

Ava McLendon; a special cousin, Charles Diggs; her Godson, Daylen Harris, Jr.; her friends/sisters, Min. Renee Clark, Sharon McMeans-Black and Yvonne “Tammy” Bell and a host of other family, friends and people who loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Howard, Jr., Herman, Harold, Sr. and Patti Reeder; twin grandsons, Darrell and Brandon Brown; her nephews, Andre and Jazmon Reeder; the father of her children, Donald “Reggie” McLendon and two brothers-in-law, Roy Davis and Timothy Barnette.





Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, where a visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Judy Reeder-Meeks, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.