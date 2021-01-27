Juanita Lucy Trimble, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Lucy Trimble, age 90, transitioned this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 19, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Joseph and Estella (Evans) Brown.

In 1948 Ms. Trimble graduated from North High School.

She was employed for 15 years at Kessler Products as a Reeler Operator. After retirement she worked as a caregiver to several clients who, under her compassionate care were able to remain comfortably at home in their golden years.

Affectionately known as “Nita”, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a hard worker with a quick wit and ready to offer a kind word or sage advice. Nita was an inspiration and blessing to many. She was known for her turkey and dressing and her melt in your mouth homemade rolls were always a hit. Nita was a fabulous cook. Her home was always a fun place to gather for laughter and great food. Nita was an avid bowler and golfer and loved watching tennis and baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians.

Nita also played a mean hand of bid whist and pinochle. At one point in her lifetime, she served on the Nurses Guild at Rising Star Baptist Church. One of her favorite scriptures was Psalm 23.

Juanita was preceded in death by a son, Wayne; a daughter, Dorcas; parents; four brothers, Clarence, Joseph, Orrin and Hubert and special cousin, James Eddy.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memory and legacy daughters, Deborah Lawson (Joe) and Karen Murphy; sons, John (Cynthia) Trimble, James (Rose) Trimble and special daughter, Della Dixon; sisters, Ruby (Dave) Davis, Georgia, Henrietta Jeter of Michigan amd Jeannie (Simmie) Coleman of Boardman; lifelong friend, Betty Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, eight great- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

