Juanita Bermudez Figueroa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Bermudez Figueroa, 66, of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born on January 18, 1954 in Puerto Rico , a daughter of Ignacio Bermudez and Ana Mulero.

Juanita, known to those who love her as Mai was a dedicated church member of Samaria Iglesia Evangelica. She devoted her life to God, her husband, children and grandchildren and to serving those in need. Her favorite Bible scripture was Psalms 91.

Her children will love and adore her for everything she taught them in life. Your death took away joy from our lives but we will hold on to the beautiful memories of the time spent with you.

Those special memories of you will always make us smile if only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause us pain but you’re forever in our hearts until we meet again.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy to, the love of her life, her husband of over 30 years, Eladio Figueroa, whom she lovingly called “Poti”; four daughters; five sons

30 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by, her father; her son, Leonardo Vazquez and four brothers.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

