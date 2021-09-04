Juana M. Echevestre, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juana M. Echevestre, 79 of Campbell, departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, peacefully at her residence.

Juana was born on July 13, 1942, In Santurce Puerto Rico, the daughter of Maria Salome Santiago-Martinez and Luis Manuel Caballero.

She moved to New York City in 1959 where she Married Alfredo Enrigue Echevestre on November 26, 1959.

She was a housewife and cared for her eight children.

She then moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1996. She worked here for Youngstown Window company where she cleaned offices through the downtown area. She also worked along with her husband for Brentwood Originals as a line worker for the pillow factory.

She was of Catholic faith but attended Spanish Evangelical Church along with her daughter.

She also volunteered for Alta Head Start where she would assist in the recruitment process for preschool age children. She enjoyed being around kids. She loved music, walking, as well as crocheting and cooking for the family. She was a loving soul wherever she would go and kept everyone laughing. She loved to dance and play music. She loved all of Marc Anthony’s music as she sang and danced.

Juana leaves to cherish her children, Alfredo Echevestre, Jr. (Goldin) of New Jersey, Maria Echevestre of Youngstown, Marta Echevestre of New York, Jose (Natalia) Echevestre of Masury, Ohio, Wanda (Larry) Agee of New York, Maritza (John) of Campbell, Ohio and Richard (Loida) Echevestre of Deltona, Florida; her siblings, Miguel A.Caballero (Ana) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Mario (Carmen) Caballero of de Puerto Rico and Gloria Caballero of Puerto Rico, Bienvenida Caballero; grandchildren, Alfredo Echevestre III of New Jersey, Micheal Echevestre of New Jersey, Mercedes Garcia of Youngstown, Ohio, Matthews Gonzalez of Youngstown, Ohio, Crystal Cook of New York, Joseph Echevestre of Florida, Domonic of Youngstown, Caridad (Ellis III) Olive of Yonkers, New York, Larry (Daphnee) Agee III of Queens, New York, Wanda (Sammy) Olabode of Bronx, New York, Benjamin (Marita) Cintron III of Liberty, Ohio, Raymond Echevestre, Jr. of Florida and Valaria of New York; great-grandkids, Lexus Rushton of Youngstown, Ohio, Mattyson Gonzalez of Youngstown, Veronica Gonzalez of Youngstown, Ohio, Zarayah Agee of Queens, New York, Zora Agee of Queens, New York, Benjamin Cintron IV of Liberty, Ohio, Liam Cintron of Liberty, Ohio, Aaliyah Gore of New York, Arsenio Almodova of New York and Jayce Kitt of New York and great-great-grands, Jolie Adams of Youngstown, Ohio and Jermaine Adams III.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Salome and Luis Caballero; siblings, Jesus Caballero, Beriberto Caballero, Guernio Caballero and Maria de los Angeles Caballero; her husband, Alfredo Echevestre and son, Ramon Echevestre.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, at the Spanish Evangelical Church at 369 Keystone Street. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during their hour of bereavement.

