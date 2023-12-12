YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Juan Ramon Scott, 59 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Mr. Scott also known to many as “Chill” was born January 29, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Edward Sassafras and Johnnie Mae Henderson both of Warren, Ohio.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

Juan, a.k.a. “Chill” was a general laborer, working in the cooking industry, which was one of his favorite hobbies.

He was a very family orientated man. He also loved to crack jokes but always loved everyone and never stop being caring through his life. He enjoyed family gatherings and unifying togetherness. Juan was also known for being the family’s famous pound cake maker, he was very good at this and loved his moon pies. Out of all the brothers, he managed to become everyone’s favorite uncle.

He leaves to cherish his memories two stepsons, Norman Payne and Joshua Payne, both of Texas; five brothers, Henry B. Scott, Jr., Michael E. Scott, Edwin S. Scott, Anthony and David Henderson; four sisters, Mary (Scott) Bills, Karen Scott, JaNair Fambro and Lena Henderson and the host of other nieces, nephews and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Tonya Scott; two brothers, Edward, Jr. and Cedric Sassafras; two sisters, Janetta Pugh and Hazel Scott; his grandmother, Janetta Pugh and two nephews, Edwin Henderson and Dion Young.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

