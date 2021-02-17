Joyce Yolanda Johnson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Heaven gained another angel by the name of Joyce Yolonda Johnson, blessing the world with her presence on February 4, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to her parents Edward and Agnes Simmons Johnson.



She was a graduate from South High School class of 1978.

She worked in childcare as a teacher aide and she also worked in Direct Care at Compass Family and Community Services and New Leaf Residentials.

She was a minister at New Vision New Day Ministries where she served the Lord and Saviour.

Picturing her smile alone could light up a room. She spent most of her time taking care of her family and friends. She loved to cook, play bingo, put together puzzles and to read. She will be remembered by the unconditional love that she gave to everyone that knew her and the unbreakable bond that she had with her granddaughter, Brooklyn.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Torrean Jackson, Tre’vonn and Tyrese Johnson; her only daughter, Tyraysha Johnson; her brother and sister-in-law, Terry Mims Johnson, all of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Xavier Fitgerald and Brooklyn Jackson and a host of nieces and nephews and a longtime friend, Theodore Jackson,



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janet Johnson and her brother, James Johnson.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministries, and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family at this difficult time.

