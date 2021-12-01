Josette Lynn Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josette Lynn Carter, 49, Youngstown,passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family at her side.



Josette the daughter of John Frances and Ida Mae Carter, was born July 22, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She attended St. Patrick School from grade one to eight. She did her first Communion there and then graduated from South High School.

Josette was an avid reader and enjoyed making her famous peanut butter cookies for her family and friends. Josette will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness and generosity.



Josette leaves to cherish her precious memory three sons; Terrence Machen, Brandon (Naomi) Carter, and Johnnie (Jashae) Carter, three sisters; Faith M. (Kevin) Carter, Christine Carter (Roy) Lewis and Traci Hills, all of Youngstown, five grandchildren; Alayna Caulton, Mateo and Thalia Machen, Gideon and Gabrielle, God-Parents; Robert D. and Valerie A. Beal, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, her husband; John L. Clark, grandparents and best friend and sister Lisa Jefferies.



Private services were held at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home today December 1, 2021



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour.