YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.

Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern town of Centre Alabama; she was one of nine children.

She graduated from Lincoln Army High School and later met and married Oceanus Perry, Sr. Several years later she and her husband moved to Youngstown, Ohio.

During this union together the couple birthed and raised children, Ruth, Oceanus, Jr., Betty Joe (deceased), Charles, Ronetta (deceased), Richard and Crystal. Josephine had nine grandchildren whom she she was influential in raising and loving on, Jason and Jared, Oceanus III, Tiffany, Erica, Allan, Alexis and Charles, Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Josephine also adopted and raised her Goddaughter, Grace.

Josephine was a devout wife, mother, homemaker and woman of God. She took her role of homemaker very seriously. She also had the goal and ambition to get into nursing school and graduated with honors from Kent State University in nursing.

She enjoyed working as a LPN at several local nursing homes and often talked about going to and finishing nursing school as one of her happiest accomplishments in life. After having worked 20 plus years she retired from the Jewish Community Center.

After retirement she loved to go fishing with her son, Charles and relax while sitting on her front porch. She also enjoyed cooking and baking delicious meals and desserts. Josephine also enjoyed gardening with her grandchildren over the years and going to different farmers markets.

Josephine was preceeded in death by her husband, Oceanus, Sr.; her parents, Oris and Gertha Huff; her siblings, Mattie, Levi, Bevil, Otis, Fannie Mae, Walter James, Vergie and Royale and also her children, Betty Joe and Ronetta.

Josephine loved her family very deeply and enjoyed the role of matriarch. She took pride in always telling her family the importance of sticking together, putting your best foot forward and keeping faith in God. Josephine will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Her services are being entrusted to care of F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The homegoing service will start at 10:30 a.m.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

