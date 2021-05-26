Josephine Hall Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Hall Thomas 92, Youngstown passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence.



Josephine was born December 12, 1928 in Pelham, Georgia, to Joseph Ceaser and Sophie Hopkins Hall.

She was a retired nurse’s aide.

She loved to read her Bible, listen to music and watch religious and western shows. She was the prime example of a mother and friend that would help in any way she could.

She leaves to celebrate her blessed life, her beloved children/caregivers: daughters, Debra (Greg) Brown and Sopie Thomas (Delvert) Campfield and a son, Robert Thomas. She also leaves to mourn her passing a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Thomas (Prostell, Jr.); her granddaughters, Lynette (Ed) Carpenter, who aided in her comfort in her last days, Krysta Thomas, Brittaney Campfield, Alesandria Campfield and Terrie (Joshua) Brown; her grandsons, Prostell “TJ” Thomas III and Christian Thomas Shelton Rhodes; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three siblings, Robert E. (Eliza Ann) Warren, Jr., Delois Warren-Aytch and Carrie Warren-Rushing and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, Prostell, Sr.; her son, Prostell, Jr.; her sisters, Vera Mae Hall and Mary A. Warren-Davenport and one brother, Jerome Morgan.



Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the family may start their private family funeral service promptly at 10:00 am.

