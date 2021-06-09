Josephine E. McWilson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine E. McWilson, 82, Austintown, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 4, 2021.



Josephine was born on November 11, 1938, to Raymond and Evelyn McWilson in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

She graduated from Bibb County High School in Centerville, Alabama.

Josephine was employed by the Federal Veterans Administration Medical Center for 25 years and retired in 1990.

Josephine was a woman of faith and attended the Word and Music Ministry.

She enjoyed reading her Bible, shopping and exercising with her friends at the YMCA.

She will be missed by her daughter, Toni McWilson of Youngstown, Ohio; a son, Timothy McWilson of Columbus, Ohio; her siblings, Jimma McWilson and Marvin McWilson; her grandsons, Michael (Jessica) Fountain, Jr., all of Youngstown, Ohio and Grant (Kenyatta) Mitchell of Arlington, Virginia; granddaughters, Chandler and Bryce; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Nadia and Grant, Jr.; her favorite niece, Sylvia McWilson and a host of nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Charlene of Cleveland, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.



The family would like to thank F. D. Mason Funeral Home for their services.

