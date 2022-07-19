YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Ford, Sr., 88 Yougstown, departed this life on Thursday, July 14, 2022 surrounded by his family.



Mr. Ford was born on July 15, 1933 a son of Mose and Martha Byrd Ford.

Joseph served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1961 and served time in the United States Army.

He retired from Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

He belonged to Black America Outdoors and Peoples Outdoors.

He served overseas for three years in Germany, France, England and Holland Luxemburg.

He was an avid Angler from Youngstown to Canada, Germany, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina and Florida (Key West) to the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean, Dry Tartuca and Fort Jefferson. He enjoyed track and football and he played in England and France in 1954. He was also a diehard Browns fan!



He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters; Carolyn Ford, Angela (Andre) Martin and Roslyn Helms; sons; Joseph (Joann) W. Ford, Jr., and Ronnie Helms. He reared Monique Ford, and Onaje Ford and a special step-son; John Helms, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother; Richard McKinley, and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter; Jacqueline Ford, step-daughter; Joanne, step-son; Robert, sisters and brothers.



Funeral will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nevel’s Temple COGIC.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.



Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church. Thank you in advance.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family in their bereavement hour.