YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and was a mill worker for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his caregiving nieces, Diane Stanford and Darlaina Thomas; Children, Mahalia Jackson, Elijah and Paul Jackson, and Marshall Jones, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Albert J. Lee; daughter, Michelle Jackson; siblings; Ralph Jr., Paul Lee, John Lee, Mary L. Ivy, and Shirley P. Thomas, grandson; Duane Jackson, and a nephew; Steven Lee.



F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement