YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kendrick Baldwin, 49 years old, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

He was born March 15, 1973. He was the son of Sharon M. Baldwin and Joseph Baldwin.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, in 1991.

Joseph was emploved by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was also an avid self-taught musician who played percussion instruments for local churches in and around Youngstown. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted parents, Sharon Bailey-Baldwin of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Joseph (Kim Clark) Baldwin of Youngstown, Ohio and his 94 year old grandfather, Thomas Baldwin. He also leaves his caring brother, Jermaine LaMar Baldwin (Heather Baugh); along five nephews; five great-nephews; one great-niece; a great-aunt, Jessie Maxwell-Peterson and a host of thoughtful and considerate aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends extending from coast to coast.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Loveader Thompson, Willie Thompson, Grace Bailey, Lee Bailey; grandmothers, Omar Bailey and Priscilla Baldwin; grand-father, Warner Bailey and first cousin, Barry Baldwin.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Services will follow immediately after.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

