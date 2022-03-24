YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. Vaught I, 63 of Youngstown, departed this this life Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mr. Vaught was born April 9, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Rose Durkin Vaught and was a life long area resident.

He was formerly employed with Youngstown Sheet and Tube, was a CDL driver and drove for Independent Taxis.

In his spare time he was an avid bowler, softball player, a coach and enjoyed gambling.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Christina (Scott) Burkhart and Joseph Vaught II; his siblings, Buddy (Sue) Vaught, Roseanne Harkleroad and Antionette (Jeff) Austin; his grandchildren, Michael Caitlin and Dominic Vaught, James, Jr. and Joseph Platt; two great-grandchildren, Jalin and Imylia; two nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Cremation has taken place and the family will celebrate Joseph life with a memorial dinner on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 586 Youngstown-Poland Road, Struthers, OH 44471.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

