Joseph A. Salus Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Joseph A.Salus Sr-Private services were held at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Joseph A. Salus Sr, 91, Youngstown who departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence.



Mr Salus was born June 2, 1928, in Girard, Ohio, a son of John Salus.

He was a truck driver for various companies.

He was a member of Kingdom Hall Hubbard Congregation and was an elder there at the church.

He leaves his children; Joseph Salus Sr, Fredrick J. Salus and Wanda (Marty) Barker and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.