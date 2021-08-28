Jonathan Alvira-Mercado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Today our hearts weigh heavy, with pain in our souls, as we say goodbye to a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Mr. Jonathan Alvira-Mercado, 33, of Campbell, who departed this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Cleveland Clinic.

Mr Alvira-Mercado was born on April 2, 1988 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, a son of Brunilda Mercardo, his mother and Gabriel Alvira Figueroa, his father.

He left a big imprint on our lives. He had a big heart and was loved by so many people.

He assisted in Samaria Evangelical Church, Inc., where he received spiritual guidance from our Pastor and Minister, Iris M. Camilo.

Jonathan, at 33 years old, has gone to rest leaving behind to mourn is his wife, Keilicha Figueroa; his children, Jonerska, Jonathan, Jr., Janet, Leynaiiz, Jonailiz, Uziel, Merian, Merieles, Jonangel, Jonathan and Jonangelis; his parents; three brothers; three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jannette Castro and mother-in-law, Juanita Bermundez.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

