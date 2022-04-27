CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolita Chule Maria (Monserrat) Baker made her transition into eternal rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on March 13, 1979 to Jose L. Monserrat and Venus Q. (Squeaky) Mabone-Monserrat, in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

Chule accepted the Lord at an early age at Peoples Chapel Ministries. Before making her home in Columbus Ohio, she was a member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church where she was the van driver and worked in the kitchen ministry.

She attended East High School and Eastern Gateway Community College.

She was employed for a number of years by Krispy Kreme Donuts and Hot Chicken Takeover as a manager in Columbus, Ohio.

Chule loved her family and caring for her children. She was an avid bingo player and loved singing, cooking and hairstyling. Chule was a big Whitney Houston fan. She was selfless and always put others before herself.

Chule leaves to cherish her life, her husband, John Baker, whom she married on May 28, 2012; her children, Jayln Monserrat, Bre’Yaira Monserrat, Kelvin W. (K-Dub) Monserrat, Shazi Williams, Jasmine Baker, Jordan Baker, Jolita Baker, Johnathan Baker and Jadah Baker; siblings, Tamra (Tank) Mabone, Jiaro Monserrat, Jose Monserrat and Derrick Monserrat; her aunts, Cynthia D. Mabone, Carmen Rivera and Aurera Melendez; great-aunt, Evelyn (Owe) Hammond; an uncle, Jose A. Cabossa and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.

At Heaven’s gates she will greeted by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and an uncle, William Hammond.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at his time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.