Johnnie “John” Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie “John” Thomas, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his residence.

A Funeral celebration service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, where a visitation with the family will from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (six-foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.