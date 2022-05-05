YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan “Jon” Drummond, of Youngstown, Ohio unexpectedly departed this life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the age of 34 years.

Jonathan was born June 23, 1987 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the beloved son of David “Sonny” Drummond and Francine (Hunter) Drummond-Jeffries.

His formative years were spent in Youngstown, Ohio where he graduated from Chaney High School in 2005. He went on to pursue higher education at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with studies focused on drawing and animation.

Jon had several interests but his true passion and strength was in the creative arts. He had a natural talent for free style drawing and was blessed with an incredible sense of humor.

For the last 15 years, Jon made Charlotte, North Carolina his home where he lived close to family and friends. While in Charlotte, Jon launched his comedic career under the clever handle “Jonmedy”. He performed several stand-up comedy shows and often ghost wrote comedic material.

Jon leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Francine Drummond-Jeffries and David Drummond; grandmother, Sandra P. Hunter; his uncles, Calvin and Albert (Desonia) “Red” Drummond, Charles (Elsie) Rhodes and Marvin Hunter; his best friend, Michael Rice; his stepsiblings and numerous cousins and their families.

Jon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin F. Hunter, Sr. and John and Byrdella Logan; his best friend, “Peanut”; stepfather, Thomas Jeffries; his uncles and his cousin, Avery Lane.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

